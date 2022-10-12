Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 493,910 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,059.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,910 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 5.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 372,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,966,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

