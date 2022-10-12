Privium Fund Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 188,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

