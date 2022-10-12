Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Stone Acquisition Stock Performance

East Stone Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,027. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

East Stone Acquisition Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

