Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $47,000 Stake in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,696 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of BGRYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 13,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,858. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.