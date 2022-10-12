Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $579,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in NOV were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 51,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.76.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

