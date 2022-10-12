Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $138,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 130,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

