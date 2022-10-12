Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 1.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Elastic worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elastic by 199.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,531. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

