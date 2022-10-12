Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 135,342 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,342 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUROW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,041. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

