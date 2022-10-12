Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,455. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

