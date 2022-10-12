Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,719 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Spirit Airlines accounts for 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. 25,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

