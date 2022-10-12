Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Biohaven accounts for 2.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 25.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $18,559,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $101,821,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,150. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $830.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

