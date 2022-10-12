Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $9.76 Million Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,300 shares during the period. DHT accounts for about 11.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of DHT worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 66,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -84.21%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

