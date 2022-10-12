Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $435,000 in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 8,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,457. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

