Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.