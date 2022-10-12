Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 48,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 20.71. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
