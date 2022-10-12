Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 300,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

