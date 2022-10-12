Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,079 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.59. 79,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.