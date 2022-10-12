Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 310.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 42,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

