Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,805. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.