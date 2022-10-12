Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.