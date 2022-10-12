Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. 174,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

