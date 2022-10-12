Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. 174,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
