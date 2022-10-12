ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

PRQR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,859.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

