ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

