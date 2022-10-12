ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stake Raised by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 accounts for about 1.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 1.12% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 25.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DDM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,952. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.