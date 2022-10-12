ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.69

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 317765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.