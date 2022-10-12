ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.10

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $41.80. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 4,730,026 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $103,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

