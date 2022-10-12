Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 272000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About Providence Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.