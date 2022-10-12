Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Boosted by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,984. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

