PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Raised by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PHM traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.