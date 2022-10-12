PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1,222.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. 15,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,619. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.