Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

