Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $309.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

