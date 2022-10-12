QANplatform (QANX) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One QANplatform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 93.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s genesis date was August 28th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,267,255,628 tokens. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/qanplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @qanplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.

QANplatform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform (QANX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QANplatform has a current supply of 3,333,333,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QANplatform is 0.00055903 USD and is down -95.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,354,944.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qanplatform.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

