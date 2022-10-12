QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,083. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

