QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 193,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.