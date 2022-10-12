QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.82. 207,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,083. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

