Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

