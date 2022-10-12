Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.26 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $112.26 million and approximately $13,755.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $11.23 or 0.00058777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.20379302 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25,653.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

