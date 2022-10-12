QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

QS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,070. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $654,008.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,812.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $654,008.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,208,907 shares of company stock worth $14,578,765. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

