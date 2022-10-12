QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a P/E ratio of -119.88 and a beta of 1.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,517,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

