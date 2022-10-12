Quiztok Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $227,136.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $227,136.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051617 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,381,221 tokens. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok (QTCON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quiztok has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 5,887,381,220.889918 in circulation. The last known price of Quiztok is 0.00144132 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $262,182.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.