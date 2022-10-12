Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 40,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,185. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

