Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 40,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,185. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.