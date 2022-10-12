Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.
RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of RXT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
