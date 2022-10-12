Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RXT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

