Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,843,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

