Raven Protocol Trading Down 0.2% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @raven_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol (RAVEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Raven Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,494,272,006.073109 in circulation. The last known price of Raven Protocol is 0.00026061 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ravenprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

