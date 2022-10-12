Raymond James Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.