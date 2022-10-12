Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Rayonier Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rayonier
Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.
