Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

About Rayonier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

