RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.9 %
RICK traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,048. The stock has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.