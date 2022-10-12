RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.9 %

RICK traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,048. The stock has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

