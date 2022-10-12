Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,109. The company has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.