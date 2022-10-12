Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.50

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44), with a volume of 874098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.52).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £272.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($15,466.41).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

